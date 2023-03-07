Philippine tanker spill widens

The Philippines is bracing for one of its worst oil spills in recent years as beaches and protected areas become covered in black sludge following the sinking last week of the product tanker Princess Empress.

The ship, carrying 800,000 litres of fuel oil, lost engine power in rough seas and sank off the island of Mindoro on February 28. Since then, oil has started to wash up in nearby villages, with marine biologists warning that around 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass are also at risk from the spill.

Philippines authorities have declared a state of calamity for the affected areas in the province and imposed a fishing ban until the spill is cleaned up, while tourism in the area is expected to be hit hard.

“The Department of Tourism notes with seriousness the oil spill incident and its grave impact on the tourism industry, including disruptions in the livelihood of the affected communities, tourism-dependent businesses, and recreational activities,” a government spokesperson said, with authorities in other tourism island destinations including Boracay and Palawan bracing for possible impact.

The tanker’s owner, RDC Reield Marine Services, has contracted two local agencies for the clean up.