Polarcus seismic contract terminated in West Africa

Polarcus seismic contract terminated in West Africa

March 20th, 2020 Middle East, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore survey specialist Polarcus has announced that a 3D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa the company secured in November 2018 has been terminated.

The contract was terminated as the client decided to cease operations on the project, and has accepted to pay compensation for early termination.

Polarcus said it is engaged in discussions for alternative project opportunities although the company expects its vessel utilisation in the second quarter to be negatively impacted.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.