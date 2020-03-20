Polarcus seismic contract terminated in West Africa
Offshore survey specialist Polarcus has announced that a 3D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa the company secured in November 2018 has been terminated.
The contract was terminated as the client decided to cease operations on the project, and has accepted to pay compensation for early termination.
Polarcus said it is engaged in discussions for alternative project opportunities although the company expects its vessel utilisation in the second quarter to be negatively impacted.
