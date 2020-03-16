Polarcus seismic project cancelled
Dubai offshore survey specialist Polarcus has announced that an XArray marine seismic acquisition project the company secured in December last year in the Asia Pacific region was cancelled.
The survey was scheduled to commence in the second quarter, and has now been terminated as the client has decided not to proceed with the project.
Polarcus said it is now exploring alternative opportunities for the vessel and the company remains well-positioned to secure further awards for work in 2020.
