Polarcus seismic project cancelled

Polarcus seismic project cancelled

March 16th, 2020 Middle East, Offshore 0 comments

Dubai offshore survey specialist Polarcus has announced that an XArray marine seismic acquisition project the company secured in December last year in the Asia Pacific region was cancelled.

The survey was scheduled to commence in the second quarter, and has now been terminated as the client has decided not to proceed with the project.

Polarcus said it is now exploring alternative opportunities for the vessel and the company remains well-positioned to secure further awards for work in 2020.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.