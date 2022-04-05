Port of Los Angeles completes upgrades to Everport container terminal

The Port of Los Angeles has completed its Everport terminal improvement project, upgrading berths 226 to 236 along the Los Angeles main channel.

The $65m project was designed to improve the container-handling efficiency and capacity of the Everport terminal to accommodate a mix of larger container vessels anticipated to call there over the next two decades. The deployment of larger vessels promotes fewer ship calls, which is expected to reduce air emissions, supporting the port’s Clean Air Action Plan goals.

Approved by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners in 2017, project construction began in 2019, and included berth deepening, upgrades to mooring bollards and berthing fenders, electrical improvements for five new Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) connections, electrical infrastructure for three additional container cranes, and charging equipment for clean-energy, electric trucks.

Dredging increased water depth to 53 feet alongside berths 226 to 229 and 47 feet alongside berths 230 to 232 to accommodate container ships loaded with up to 16,000 teus.

In July 2021, Everport received two new ship-to-shore container cranes, manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. (ZPMC), to replace two older cranes removed from the terminal in 2018. Each crane is approximately 293 feet tall, weighs 1660 tons, and has a designed lifting capacity of 60 long tons.