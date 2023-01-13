AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of South Louisiana enters agreement to purchase Avondale Global Gateway

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 13, 2023
Port of South Louisiana

The Port of South Louisiana has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway, a 254-acre global logistics hub on the Mississippi River. The acquisition is expected to allow the port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and to increase focus on renewable-energy development.

In 2018, T. Parker Host acquired the former Avondale Shipyard, then transformed it into the Avondale Global Gateway, a site that offers access to regional and interstate highway systems and is positioned at the interchange of six Class I railroads.

Avondale Global Gateway is positioned for growth, with almost 300 acres for development and 1.5m square feet of convertible warehouse or manufacturing space, including indoor and outdoor foreign trade zone storage.

The agreement will see T. Parker Host continue to serve as the terminal’s operator with a long-term contract.

