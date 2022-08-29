AmericasPorts and Logistics

Ports America appoints new CEO

Sam Chambers August 29, 2022
Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator and stevedore in the US, has announced Matthew Leech will take over from Mark Montgomery as CEO of the company from November when Montgomery retires.

Leech has more than 25 years in the ports business, including roles as CEO of DP World’s Americas operations.

“Ports America is a high-performing organisation that values its long-standing relationships with its customers. I look forward to working with leadership and the entire team to continue driving strong performance, delivering on Ports America’s commitments and enhancing its already strong position in the industry,” Leech commented.

