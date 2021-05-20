Ports of Auckland chief executive resigns

Under pressure Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson resigned today. He had been facing calls to quit over the port’s recent safety record.

After three deaths linked to the port – two staff in work accidents, and a member of the public swimming in the harbour – the ports’ owners Auckland Council commissioned an independent report into the ports’ health and safety record and processes.

The report found Ports of Auckland had “systemic problems” in relation to critical health and safety risk management, and “significant improvement” was needed.

Gibson will leave his post at New Zealand’s largest port next month.