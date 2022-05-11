Prosafe lines up another flotel for Petrobras

Semisub accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has been successful in yet another bidding process with Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras. The new deal will see the Oslo-listed firm provide the 2019-built flotel Safe Eurus offshore Brazil.

However, despite being declared the winner, Prosafe noted that a potential contract award and the timing of the contract award are subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal within the next week. A similar procedure was announced when the company won Petrobras’ tender for the flotel Safe Notos, which was subsequently firmed up.

A four-year firm contract, if awarded, will commence in the first or second quarter of 2023, following on from the expiry of the vessel’s current charter. Prosafe, which owns and operates six accommodation vessels and one tender support vessel that can also operate as a flotel, said the contract is worth approximately $126m.