Provincial government moves to end construction workers’ protest at Argentina’s Port of Rosario

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 9, 2021
Construction workers at the Port of Rosario in Argentina’s Santa Fe province began a protest on Tuesday, setting up roadblocks to the export terminals, delaying grain shipments from the region. The protests spread on Wednesday to areas north of Rosario. Workers are demanding higher wages from the construction companies that serve agricultural export companies at the port facilities.

On Wednesday morning, Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPYM), said, “There are pickets at the entrances to the factories. They have blocked everything, Timbúes, and Puerto General San Martín. All the ports are stopped. They can’t unload or load ships. There is terrible congestion of trucks.”

The provincial government on Wednesday night ordered conciliation to end the shutdown and settle the dispute.

“We have to comply with the order and continue with negotiations, which will take some time,” said Cristian Diaz, an official with the UOCRA union.

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

