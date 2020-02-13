PSA Marine buys Peruvian towage firm

PSA Marine buys Peruvian towage firm

February 13th, 2020 Americas, Asia, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Singapore’s PSA Marine has bought Peru’s Tramarsa Flota from Grupo Romero. Tramarsa Flota is a port services company involved in towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 ports along the Peruvian coastline. It owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services.

“We are delighted to welcome Tramarsa Flota to our PSA Marine global family. This strategic move will strengthen our international towage and pilotage network,” said Peter Chew, managing director of PSA Marine.

With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now operates in over seven countries globally with a fleet of more than 100 harbour crafts and 300 harbour pilots.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.