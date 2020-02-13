PSA Marine buys Peruvian towage firm

Singapore’s PSA Marine has bought Peru’s Tramarsa Flota from Grupo Romero. Tramarsa Flota is a port services company involved in towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 ports along the Peruvian coastline. It owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services.

“We are delighted to welcome Tramarsa Flota to our PSA Marine global family. This strategic move will strengthen our international towage and pilotage network,” said Peter Chew, managing director of PSA Marine.

With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now operates in over seven countries globally with a fleet of more than 100 harbour crafts and 300 harbour pilots.