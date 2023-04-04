PSA merges cargo solutions business and BDP under one brand

Singapore-based terminal operator PSA International has announced a combination of its cargo solutions business unit and US-based logistics subsidiary BDP International under a new brand, PSA BDP.

PSA BDP will enhance the delivery of innovative and sustainable solutions supported by industry-leading digitalisation and data capabilities to empower connectivity across supply chain ecosystems, the company said in a release.

PSA completed the acquisition of BDP in April 2022. Since then, PSA Cargo Solutions and BDP have worked together to deliver a complete end-to-end supply chain orchestration model across key industry verticals.

The new brand will offer forward hubbing, multimodal logistics, terminal value-added services, contract logistics, import/export customs services, supply chain orchestration, transportation solutions (all modes), and trade management.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA, said: “The launch of PSA BDP marks an important milestone in our ongoing transformation journey and symbolises our determination to further expand our global network and service offerings to our supply chain customers and stakeholders around the world. The reorganisation of the Group into the two main classes of business reinforces our continued commitment to grow our port business whilst sharpening our ability to innovate and deliver future solutions in the complementary cargo solutions space. We believe that this synthesis of capabilities, talents and assets will create exciting opportunities – with the sum being greater than the individual parts in this respect.”