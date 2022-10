Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has been awarded a project in the Asia Pacific region by TGS.

PXGEO will acquire 3D seismic data, utilising seismic vessel PXGEO 2 . The vessel will mobilise next month, and the project will last for around three months.

The 2013-built PXGEO 2 is one of two vessels in the PXGEO fleet.