Pyxis Tankers clinches MR2 refinancing deal    

Greek product tanker pure-play Pyxis Tankers has sealed a refinancing deal for one of its vessels. The Nasdaq-listed company agreed to an up to $15.5m term loan with Piraeus Bank, secured by the 2013-built MR2 Pyxis Karteria .

The facility comes with an interest rate of Term SOFR plus 2.7% repayable over five years on a quarterly basis and the transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2023.

Pyxis chairman and CEO Valentios Valentis stated that the new agreement will save the company 210 basis points in interest rate margin and extend its overall average debt maturities.

Pyxis owns a fleet of five tankers built between 2009 and 2017, with three ships fixed on time charters and the remaining two trading in the spot market.