RCL moves beyond its feeder roots with acquisition of 12,000 teu boxship pair

Thailand’s Regional Container Lines (RCL) is transitioning from its feeder origins, having just snapped up its largest ships to date.

RCL has bought two 12,000 teu ships under construction for $115m each from Japanese tonnage provider Kyosei Kisen. The ships will deliver towards the end of next year and at the beginning of 2023.

RCL has had a busy year expanding its fleet, taking on six ships so far.