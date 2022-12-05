Rebel shareholders building up stake in DOF

Rebel shareholders of Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF have bought more shares in the financially troubled company after its price crashed on forced reconstruction news on Friday.

DOF said in a regulatory filing that Bjarte Brønmo had amassed around 17m shares in the company, corresponding to about 5.37% of the total outstanding shares and votes.

Meanwhile, Sans Invest, a company controlled by George W. Bjørnestad, has added about 1m shares and now controls 5.29% of DOF’s share capital.

The two shareholders requested an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new board at DOF in November, proposing Leif Salomonsen as the new chairman, while other candidates should be presented before the general meeting, which should be held no later than December 14.

DOF last week filed a petition for reconstruction proceedings with the Hordaland district court after rebel shareholders rejected a debt restructuring plan. The move saw the company’s stock drop over 40% on Friday.