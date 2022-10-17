Rhode Island seeks proposals for 600 to 1,000 MW of offshore wind

In July, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed into law clean energy legislation that requires a market-competitive procurement for between 600 and 1,000 MW of newly developed offshore wind capacity. Rhode Island Energy, the primary utility company for the state, located on the US Atlantic Coast, has now issued a request for proposals to develop such a project.

It will be the state’s third major offshore wind project, with the potential to meet at least 30% of Rhode Island’s estimated 2030 electricity demand. Combined with the 30 MW Block Island offshore wind farm and the planned 400 MW Revolution offshore wind project, the project will deliver about half of the state’s projected energy needs.

“With the release of the state’s largest offshore wind procurement RFP to date, Rhode Island is demonstrating our commitment to securing clean energy, reducing our dependence on natural gas, stabilizing long-term energy costs for consumers and capturing significant economic development and job benefits,” said Interim State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns.

Proposals by bidders are due to Rhode Island Energy on February 1, 2023.