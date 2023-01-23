AmericasEuropeOperationsPorts and LogisticsRenewables

RINA expands US footprint with Patrick Engineering acquisition

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 23, 2023
Rina

Italian class society RINA has acquired US multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy Patrick Engineering. 

The Chicago-based firm, with 340 employees active in infrastructure, transport and renewable energy, will be fully integrated into RINA Consulting, the subsidiary of RINA operating in the engineering sector.

Ugo Salerno, chairman and CEO at RINA (pictured left), said the acquisition represented a unique opportunity for expansion and growth in the thriving North American Infrastructure market. “It establishes an excellent platform not only in this sector but also to grow all RINA’s businesses to make the US one of RINA’s main hubs,” he added.

Daniel Dietzler, who founded Patrick Engineering in 1979, added that through RINA’s international network, the company would gain expertise, particularly in offshore wind, high-speed rail and other emerging areas.

Global Strategy advised RINA during the acquisition in collaboration with AMA International. The deal was also supported by auditor PwC Italia and law firm Mayer Brown. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

