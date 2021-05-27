Ross Offshore awarded survey contract by OMV

Norwegian services provider Ross Offshore has been awarded a contract by OMV Norge for a site survey on the Iris/Hades discoveries in the Norwegian Sea, scheduled to commence in August this year.

The contract will see Ross Offshore bring management expertise and a 2011-built survey vessel Fugro Galaxy to the project.

The scope of work is a reconnaissance survey on the production licence (PL) 644 Iris/Hades to Åsgard C pipeline route.

The Iris/Hades discoveries are close to the Morvin field and other Equinor-operated infrastructure such as the Åsgard and Kristin fields.

The Iris appraisal well was drilled in 2019 and the Hades reservoir was appraised in 2020, with hydrocarbons in both reservoirs.

OMV Norge is the operator of PL 644/B/C with a 30% working interest.