Royal IHC makes headway on hydrogen-powered dredger

Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC is moving forward with its hydrogen-fuelled trailing suction hopper dredger project.

Referred to as the LEAF (low energy adaptive fuel) hopper, the vessel’s design has recently been granted an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Bureau Veritas.

Specifically, the AiP from Bureau Veritas means that the proposed design of the vessel, encompassing its features and specifications, has been deemed acceptable in this early stage and that the hydrogen system has been safely integrated.

The project, which kicked off in 2019, is a partnership between Royal IHC and the Dutch Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) aiming to roll out a coastal protection solution that will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as well as harmful exhaust gas emissions in close proximity to the Dutch coast and coastal cities.

“The reception of the AiP gives Royal IHC and Rijkswaterstaat the confidence to continue on the path towards zero emissions and further develop the LEAF hopper as a solution for CO2 neutral coastal protection works,” Royal IHC said in a statement.

According to IHC, the hydrogen-powered vessel should be operational in 2024.