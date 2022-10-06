RWE enters race for 1.5 GW Polish offshore wind site

RWE has joined the race for an offshore wind seabed permit within the 53.E1 area in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The German utility has submitted a bid for the up to 1.5 GW site, located around 75 km off the coast of Ustka.

The wind farm project has been named Freeboard I and is part of the company’s integrated concept for this seabed permit, focusing among other things on efficient area co-usage.

“We are convinced that our bid will be a blueprint for developing a new generation of offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind at RWE Renewables.

RWE said it is also progressing with realising the 350 MW FEW Baltic 2, one of the first offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea, and that is also ready to place competitive bids for the other additional areas made available for offshore wind farms by the Polish government.

Awarded seabed permits out of this process have the chance to qualify and participate in Contract for Difference (CfD) auctions starting in 2025.