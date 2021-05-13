Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers sells two bulkers, brings in two newbuilds

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMay 13, 2021
Safe Bulkers

NYSE-listed owner Safe Bulkers has bought two bulkers in and offloaded two older bulkers as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

Safe Bulkers has sealed the acquisition of two newbuild Japanese-built post-panamaxes set for delivery within the first and the second quarter of 2023. At the same time the company has sold two Chinese 2012-built kamsarmaxes, fetching $22.5m and $22m.

The newbuild vessels are designed to meet the requirements of EEDI phase 3 and will be financed from the cash reserves of the company.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “Safe Bulkers is continuing its renewal strategy since December 2020, by ordering two additional newbuilds with attractive delivery dates, bringing their total number to four GHG – EEDI Phase 3, NOx-Tier III newbuilds and one second hand acquisition and by selectively selling in total of four older vessels. At the same time the Company is accelerating its deleveraging, maintaining a strong liquidity position.”

Grant Rowles May 13, 2021
