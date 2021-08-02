Safe Bulkers set to acquire secondhand capesize

New York-listed dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has struck a twelve-month bareboat charter deal with options to buy 2012, Japanese-built, 181,000 dwt capesize bulker.

The deal includes a down payment of $4.5m on signing, a payment of $4.5m on delivery of the vessel in Q4 of 2021, a payment of a daily charter rate of $14,500 and a purchase option at the end of the charter of $18m.

“Selective secondhand acquisitions and newbuild orders are within the context of our fleet renewal strategy,” stated Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers.

The latest deal takes Safe Bulkers’ fleet renewal and secondhand purchases to four, after previously signing up to acquire the 2011-built panamax Paraskevi 2, delivered in March, the 2013-built panamax Koulitsa 2, delivered in July and the 2013-built, post-panamax bulker to be named Venus Harmony, scheduled for delivery in October 2021.

The Monaco-based company has sold six vessels and has eight Japanese newbuilds on order. The new capsize addition will be named Stelios Y upon the exercise of the purchase option.