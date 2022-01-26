Safe Bulkers takes fleet to 40 with secondhand cape buy

Monaco-headquartered Greek owner Safe Bulkers has acquired a 2014-built Japanese capesize, taking its fleet to 40 vessels.

Safe Bulkers is paying $33.8m for the ship, which is scheduled to be delivered next month when it will be renamed Maria. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers commented: “This will be our sixth Cape and the 40th vessel in our fleet. MV Maria is sister vessel to our recently acquired MV Stelios Y and was bought, at what we believe to be a competitive price, capitalizing on the Capesize market seasonal weakness.”

Brokers have yet to identify the ship involved in the sale, however VesselsValue shows four potential candidates all of which are valued in and around the $38m mark.