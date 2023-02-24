EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Saipem and Seaway 7 join forces on fixed offshore wind

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 24, 2023
Saipem

Italy’s Saipem and Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialists Seaway 7 have teamed up to jointly identify, bid on, and execute fixed offshore wind projects.

The two companies stated that they will pursue projects in which the combined use of their assets, technologies, products, and competencies will result in “significant synergies” and “improve project economics.”

The partnership will cover activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind turbines. 

Saipem and Seaway 7 added they will target large integrated turnkey developments in Europe, the UK and the US, with the possibility of expanding to other geographic areas.

“The collaboration will enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimise design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards,” the companies said in a joint statement.

