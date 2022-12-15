Saipem lands $1.2bn worth of contracts in Guyana and Egypt

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has won new contracts in Guyana and Egypt worth a total of around $1.2bn.

The contract in Guyana has been secured from ExxonMobil for the Uaru oil field development project, located in the Stabroek block. The work scope includes the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility.

The Milan-headquartered firm, which ExxonMobil Guyana previously awarded four other subsea contracts for prior developments in the same area, will perform the operations by using its vessels, including FDS2 and Constellation.

The second contract has been awarded by Petrobel for the transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 170 km of umbilicals for the Zohr field, to be transported and installed between the central control platform and the subsea field, connecting to the existing subsea production systems. The offshore campaign is planned to start during Q3 2023.