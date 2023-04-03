Saipem reveals $650m worth of new offshore contracts

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has sealed five new deals worth a total of around $650m.

The Milan-headquartered firm has confirmed the award by Azule Energy for the Agogo full-field development project offshore Angola. The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of rigid pipe-in-pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilise its offshore installation vessel FDS2 for the project.

The second contract has been awarded by EnQuest for the decommissioning of existing infrastructure in the Heather oil field, in the UK sector of the North Sea. Saipem’s activities entail the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, utilising the semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

The third contract has been awarded under the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia. Saipem will execute the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical and cable systems.

Lastly, Saipem also revealed two front-end engineering design (FEED) competition contracts for gas development projects by Shell Trinidad & Tobago for the Manatee natural gas field and for the Papua LNG project, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction.