Italian offshore service provider Saipem has secured a contract extension from Eni for its Saipem 10000 drillship.

Saipem said in its latest financial report that the contract of the ship has been extended until 2023 for worldwide operations.

Saipem 10000 has been chartered to Eni since 2009.

Saipem operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs of various types. The company reported a net loss of EUR1.1bn ($1.34bn) for the year 2020.