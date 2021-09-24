Samskip acquires Sea Connect

European transport group Samskip has broadened its Baltic operations by acquiring shortsea specialist Sea Connect. The Klaipeda-based shipping company, which will be renamed Samskip Sea Connect, offers shortsea services connecting Russia, Lithuania, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Sea Connect operates three 1A ice class container vessels calling twice a week at St Petersburg and Rotterdam, weekly at Hamburg and at Aarhus.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in Russia, in the Netherlands and across a range of key Baltic ports in between,” said Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, CEO, Samskip. “It enhances services for Samskip’s shortsea customers focusing on growth opportunities in Russia and adds opportunities for importers and exporters within the region to secure cost-efficient and sustainable multimodal connections farther afield.”

The latest purchase follows Samskip’s acquisition of Norlines in 2017 and the founding of a separate Finnish entity earlier this year.

No price for today’s transaction has been revealed.