Samskip signs up for biofuels

Global multimodal logistics company Samskip has announced a formal agreement with the sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping to run part of its fleet on marine biofuels.

During an initial phase, the usage of biofuels will enable a CO2-reduction of up to 45%, with plans to scale this up to an 80% CO2-reduction for any given voyage later in 2021, Samskip said in a release.

The first vessel to utilise biofuels is the Samskip Endeavour, an 800 teu capacity containership which normally runs on traditional fuels. Two years ago, the vessel took part in trials on voyages between the Netherlands and Ireland to demonstrate the viability of marine biofuels.

Ásbjörn Gíslason, deputy CEO at Samskip, commented: “By playing a forward-thinking and pioneering role in the energy transition, our customers can now benefit from a simple and easy means of decarbonising their cargo streams.”