Samudera picks up pair of containership newbuilds for $66m

Singapore-listed Indonesian owner Samudera Shipping Line is expanding its fleet with two 1,900 teu containership newbuilds.

The company sealed a deal with an unnamed shipbuilder in late December to have the units delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and early 2025.

VesselsValue lists 27 ships in Samudera’s fleet of which six feedermax boxships.

The acquisition of new vessels worth around $66m is part of the “ordinary course of business” and the company’s existing principal business, Samudera said in a filing.