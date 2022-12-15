AsiaGas

Samudera Shipping lifts stake in NYK LNG carrier venture

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 15, 2022
0 23 Less than a minute
NYK

Indonesian owner Samudera Shipping Line is boosting its stake in the liquified natural gas shipping joint venture LNG East-West Shipping (LNG EW).

The Singapore-listed company said in a filing it had struck a deal to purchase close to 8.6m ordinary shares from Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) corresponding to about 25% stake in the LNG EW.

The deal, worth $14.8m, will lift Samudera’s shareholding in the JV to 50%, with the remaining stake controlled by NYK.

LNG EW was initially established as a joint venture between NYK, Samudera and Russia’s Sovcomflot to ship LNG from BP’s Tangguh plant in Indonesia.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 15, 2022
0 23 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button