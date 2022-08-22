Sapura Energy offloads three tender rigs for recycling

Malaysia’s Sapura Drilling, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy Berhad, has sold tender assisted drilling rigs Sapura T-19, Sapura T-20 and Sapura Setia.

The three rigs have been offloaded to Indian cash buyer NKD Maritime for $8.2m.

Sapura described the 2005-built Sapura Setia as ageing and Saupura T-19 (2010) and Sapura T-20 (2014) as not technically competitive and said there is a high probability of the units being stacked in the coming years.

“Based on the market demand, the company does not see any financially viable prospects that could cater for the rigs to be reactivated in the foreseeable future,” the company said.

Sapura expects to book a net disposal gain of $1.78m from the sale.