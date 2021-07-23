Sapura Energy wins $284m in contracts

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy announced that several of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been awarded contracts with a combined value of approximately RM1.2bn ($284.2m).

Sapura Offshore secured contracts from PTTEP and EnQuest under the Pan Malaysia transportation and installation of offshore facilities 2021 campaign.

The scope of work from PTTEP includes topside installation and handover, removal of temporary structures, and other optional works. The contract duration is for eight months, effective February 2, 2021.

The contract award from EnQuest is for the replacement of a ten-inch gas lift subsea pipeline and risers. Scheduled for five months, the work is expected to complete by Q4 2021.

Sapura Fabrication has also won contracts from EnQuest, but also Shell. EnQuest work scope should last until March 2022. Shell deal includes topside maintenance services for various projects located offshore Sabah and Sarawak until August 2023.

The company’s drilling segment has been awarded two contracts by Petronas offshore Malaysia. The first contract is for the provision of tender-assist drilling rig services until April 2023, with an option for a two-year extension. The second award will see Sapura Drilling, SapuraOMV, in partnership with Halliburton, deliver integrated rig, drilling, and completion services for six wells offshore Malaysia. The contract commences in Q3 2021 and will be executed by the Sapura Esperanza drilling rig.

In Thailand, PTTEP awarded Sapura Drilling a three-year contract, with optional extensions for up to 12 months, for the tender assist drilling rig Sapura T-17. Meanwhile, PETTEP extended the contract for the drilling rig Sapura T-18 until October 31, 2021.

Sapura Drilling has eight drilling rigs contracted for work in Q3 2022, increasing its fleet utilisation rate to 57%.