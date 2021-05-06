Middle EastOffshore

Saudi Aramco extends Shelf Drilling jackup contract for ten years

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 6, 2021
Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a 10-year contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 1983-built jackup rig High Island IX.

The company said Thursday the rig will operate in the Arabian Gulf in direct continuation of its current contract.

The contract dayrate allows for annual rate adjustments based on the previous 12-month average Brent crude oil price.

According to Shelf Drilling’s fleet data the High Island IX has been on contract with Saudi Aramco since June 2016.

Following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is June 2031.

Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

