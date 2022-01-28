EuropeTankers

Scorpio exits the LR1 space with Hafnia sales

January 28, 2022
Scorpio Tankers has completed its exit from the LR1 field, with the sale of 12 tankers. The ships – all built in 2015 and 2016 – went for a total price of $413.8m. BW Group-controlled Hafnia has tied with China’s ICBC Financial Leasing to take ships on a sale and leaseback structure with monthly purchase options and an obligation for Hafnia to purchase the vessels at the end of a 10-year charter period. The deal takes the Hafnia fleet past the 200 mark.

In addition, Scorpio Tankers has revealed it sold two MR tankers this week.

Emanuele Lauro, chairman and CEO at Scorpio Tankers, commented, “These sales confirm that our NAV is substantially above the current STNG share price. The fundamentals are improving, and the additional liquidity gives us increased flexibility and security to create shareholder value.”

