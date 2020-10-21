Dry CargoEurope

Scorpio sells another ultramax as bulker sell-off passes $125m mark

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 22, 2020
Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has sold its fourth ultramax in the space of a week with the same of SBI Zeus.

The 2016-built ultramax was sold to an unnamed third party for a price of $18.5m, a little under the $19.27m valuation by VesselsValue.

Delivery of the vessel is schedule for during the fourth quarter of this year.

The sale is one of many over the past month since Scorpio announced a move into the offshore wind sector, ordering a wind turbine installation vessel at DSME. Since placing the order for the vessel, valued at between $265m and $290m, Scorpio has sold four ultramaxes and three kamsarmaxes raising over $125m.

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

