AsiaDry CargoEuropeShipyards

Sea Pioneer returns to Japan with kamsarmax orders at Oshima

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 27, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Sea Pioneer

Greek owner Sea Pioneer Shipping has returned to Japan with a deal for the construction of three kamsarmax bulk carriers at Oshima Shipbuilding.

Industry sources say the Vasilis Bacolitsas-led company paid around $114m for the 81,800 dwt trio set to deliver in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The deal marks Sea Pioneer’s second bulker order in Japan and its first since June 2015, when the company contracted Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for a pair of 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes.

Excluding the newbuilds, the Athens-based company lists 12 ships in its fleet: six bulkers and six tankers.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 27, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button