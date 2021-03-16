Seafarers UK rebrands

Seafarers UK has become The Seafarers’ Charity as it drives a more international outlook. It has also launched a new strategy, Thrive, to identify and tackle the root causes of hardship and disadvantage to seafarers.

The Seafarers’ Charity has been the UK’s national maritime charity since 1917.

Catherine Spencer, the CEO of the charity, said, ‘The Seafarers’ Charity is a strong evolution from Seafarers UK. We’re proud of the grant funding we provide nationally within the United Kingdom, and the support we have long provided to international seafarers, particularly in the Commonwealth. The Seafarers’ Charity reflects our global outlook.”

Paul Butterworth, chair of the charity’s general council, said, “The Seafarers’ Charity plays a leading national – and increasingly international – role supporting seafarers and their families. We must ensure that we can attract fundraising, to support the maritime welfare sector and work faster to address the root causes of disadvantage. Our evolved name along with our new strategy will enable the wider maritime sector to better understand how we can work together, with a range of industry and charity partners to improve outcomes for seafarers, which are so often out-of-sight and therefore out-of-mind.”

The brand refresh supports the charity’s new strategy, Thrive, described yesterday as an outcomes-focused approach for strengthening support to seafarers.

The Seafarers’ Charity will focus on five specific strategic outcomes, namely enhanced financial resilience; better working lives at sea; improved health and wellbeing; raised safety practices; and increased social justice.

The Seafarers’ Charity provides grant funding for welfare interventions to charities and organisations that support seafarers who are disadvantaged and experiencing hardship due to working at sea.

“Traditional grants with funding collaboration, research and advocacy will create change, to work towards an environment in which seafarers thrive,” the charity claimed yesterday.

The charity plans to work with partners to identify the systemic problems that create adversity and then to tackle them at source.