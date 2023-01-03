Seanergy adds Japanese capesize as it ships out two oldest ships to spinoff United Maritime

Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime has acquired the 2012-built vessel from Japan’s Nissen Kaiun and sold two of its oldest ships to its spinoff, United Maritime.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker specialist paid $31m for the scrubber-fitted 181,400 dwt ship delivered on December 27 and renamed Paroship . The deal was funded with cash and a new $16.5m loan.

The vessel has already been fixed for at least 10 months with a leading European operator, earning a daily rate set at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index and including a scrubber profit-sharing scheme. Seanergy can convert the deal to a fixed daily hire for three and up to nine months based on the prevailing capesize freight futures agreements curve.

In addition, the Stamatis Tsantanis-led company has sold the 2005-built Goodship and the 2006-built Tradership for $36.25m. The ships should deliver in the first quarter of 2023, with the company banking a profit of around $8m.