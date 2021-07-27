Seanergy seals financing and fixture for latest capesize addition

Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime has taken delivery of its latest capesize acquisition, which is being fixed on a time charter with Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

The charter is expected to commence immediately, upon finalisation of the customary transition process, and will have a term of a minimum of 17 to a maximum of 24 months from the delivery.

The 2009-built Frendship, formerly known as Ocean Clarion , was acquired from Nagashiki Shipping for $24.6m and is the fifth capesize delivery that Seanergy has completed in 2021 to date.

The Nasdaq-listed Seanergy has also secured $13m from one of its existing lenders to partially finance the acquisition. The loan facility has a four-year term and will be repaid through 4 quarterly instalments of $0.7m followed by 12 quarterly instalments of $0.38m and a balloon of $5.7m payable together with the last instalment.