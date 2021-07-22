Seismic trio set for Malaysia survey

A seismic consortium comprising PGS, TGS and Schlumberger’s WesternGeco has secured pre-funding for a 6,400 sq km multi-client 3D survey commencing in October in the Sarawak Basin, offshore Malaysia.

The survey is the first phase of a multi-year contract awarded by Petronas in 2020 through competitive bidding to acquire and process up to 105,000 sq km of 3D data over a 5-year period in the Basin.

The first phase of the survey will be acquired by PGS’ seismic vessel Ramform Sovereign expected to take around four months. The survey area covers acreage included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 and fast-track results will be delivered in time for block evaluation.