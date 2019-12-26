Home Sector Offshore Sembcorp Marine secures offshore platform contracts worth $406m December 26th, 2019 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has clinched two offshore platform contracts worth over S$550m ($406m) that support redevelopment efforts at the Al Shaheen and Tyra fields in Qatar and Denmark respectively.

Sembcorp Marine will fabricate two well-head platforms for North Oil Company. The contract, awarded under North Oil’s Gallaf Batch 2 Project, covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and offshore brownfield integration of the platforms, to be started-up at Al Shaheen by December 2021.

Separately, Sembcorp Marine as a subcontractor will fabricate certain platforms and bridges for Total E&P in the Tyra Redevelopment Project in Denmark. The platforms will replace ageing facilities and sustain daily outputs of 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent at the field over the next 25 years.

“Sembcorp Marine’s successful bids in the Gallaf Batch 2 and Tyra projects reinforce our engineering expertise in catering to different geographies and operating environments. Our latest contracts reflect the confidence that global players like NOC and Total have in our track record. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to expanding our footprint at the Al Shaheen and Tyra fields,” said Samuel Wong, Sembcorp Marine’s head of offshore platforms.