Sentinel Marine seals new contracts and extensions worth $46.6m March 6th, 2020 Grant Rowles

Aberdeen-based offshore support vessel specialist Sentinel Marine has announced a series of contract wins and extensions worth £36m ($46.6m).

The contracts are for the company’s emergency response and rescue vessels in the North Sea, and include a mix of ongoing multi-year agreements and short-term contracts to support operators involved in decommissioning projects. These includes a new contract with Chrysaor for Bailey Sentinel and Spirit Energy for Biscay Sentinel.

Sentinel is part way through a 12-vessel newbuild programme, with eight ships delivered so far. The ERRVs are purpose-built to be environmentally and operationally efficient.

Rory Deans, CEO of Sentinel Marine, commented: “In an age when we are all becoming more mindful of the impact that our actions have on the environment, our clients appreciate that Sentinel Marine’s fleet is one of the cleanest and greenest in the North Sea. It’s estimated that our fleet is around 60% more fuel efficient than some of the oldest ERRVs in the North Sea, and as much as 30% more efficient than ships that were built only five years ago.”