Shearwater GeoServices awarded seismic survey in Malaysia

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia.

The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take two months to complete. The project covers approximately 1,000 square km of ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic on Repsol’s operated block offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Shearwater will utilise multi-purpose vessel SW Vespucci for the project.

Earlier this week, Shearwater was awarded a survey project in India.