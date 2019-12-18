Shearwater GeoServices awarded seismic survey in Malaysia

December 18th, 2019

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia.

The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take two months to complete. The project covers approximately 1,000 square km of ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic on Repsol’s operated block offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Shearwater will utilise multi-purpose vessel SW Vespucci for the project.

Earlier this week, Shearwater was awarded a survey project in India.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

