Shearwater GeoServices secures seismic project in Gulf of Mexico March 9th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a major ocean bottom seismic (OBS) deepwater ROV project by TGS and Schlumberger in the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be Shearwater’s first OBS ROV survey and it will have three OBS crews operating in 2020. The company will deploy two research vessels, SW Diamond and SW Emerald, for the project.

The survey will commence in the second quarter and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months.