Shearwater GeoServices secures seismic project in Gulf of Mexico

March 9th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a major ocean bottom seismic (OBS) deepwater ROV project by TGS and Schlumberger in the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be Shearwater’s first OBS ROV survey and it will have three OBS crews operating in 2020. The company will deploy two research vessels, SW Diamond and SW Emerald, for the project.

The survey will commence in the second quarter and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

