Shearwater secures survey contract for Eni’s UK carbon storage project

Norwegian offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract from Eni for a 3D geophysical survey, with an option for a second survey, for a carbon storage project in Liverpool Bay, England.

The first survey is over the Hamilton and North Hamilton fields, and the optional survey is over the Lennox field. The fields are covered by a CO2 appraisal and storage licence, where Eni intends to reuse and repurpose depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs and associated infrastructure to permanently store CO2 emissions captured from the pre-existing local hard-to-abate industries and the future production sites of low carbon hydrogen in the industrial districts of North West England and North Wales.

The surveys will involve both bathymetric and 3D seismic surveys, to give high-resolution imaging of the overburden, as well as very high-resolution data for analysis of the seabed and shallow geology. A specialised shallow water seismic node crew will be utilised for operations in the shallow water areas.

The surveys will be carried out by the 2012-built SW Bly , with each survey taking just under one month to complete.