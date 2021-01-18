Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling jackup pair get early termination from ADNOC

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 19, 2021
Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shell Drilling has been given notification of early termination for jackup rig pair High Island VII and Compact Driller.

The rigs are contracted to ADNOC Drilling, who have brought the end date for both rigs forward to August 2021. High Island VII was originally contracted through to February 2023 and Compact Driller June 2022.

Founded in 2012, Shelf Drilling owns a fleet of 36 jackup rigs and one swamp barge.

