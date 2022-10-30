Shell and EDF tap Ramboll for wind farm project off New Jersey

Danmark’s Ramboll has been selected by Shell and EDF Renewables for the design and structural engineering of turbine foundations on 1.5 GW Atlantic Shores offshore wind project off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Ramboll is the right choice to perform this critical work as Atlantic Shores literally lays the foundation for New Jersey’s clean energy transition, said Rain Byars, technical and delivery director for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

Ramboll will provide a comprehensive design service led by a group of experts across the US and Europe. the company recently expanded its offices in Princeton and has a local presence of more than 2,000 staff across the US.

The Atlantic Shores project is the largest single project in New Jersey and the third largest in the US. It will generate enough energy to power more than 700,000 homes and bring the state $848m in guaranteed local economic benefits.

“With our recent announcement of Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier, adding the expertise and experience of Ramboll to our 1.5 GW offshore wind project is yet another vote of confidence in Atlantic Shores Project 1 and Atlantic Shores’ entire 5+ GW portfolio,” added Byars.