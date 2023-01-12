Shell and EDF venture to lease New Jersey Wind Port

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a partnership between Shell and EDF Renewables, has teamed up with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to use the New Jersey Wind Port as marshalling hub for its 1.5 GW offshore wind farm off the New Jersey coast.

A letter of intent has been signed for the lease of 35 acres of land at the port, expected to start in mid-2026 for a period of up to three years and options to extend. The move will see creation of approximately 200 direct jobs, including trades, stevedores, preassembly and installation technicians, and project management personnel.

Atlantic Shores is the second wind developer to execute an letter of intent for use of the port, following Ørsted in April 2022. The port issued a notice to lease in late 2021, attracting 16 offers, demonstrating the huge demand across the US east coast for fit-for-purpose port capacity. Negotiations with several tier 1 component manufacturers about establishing turbine factories at the port are ongoing, and the NJEDA expects to make further announcements in late 2023.

The Shell-EDF wind farm project off the coast of Atlantic City will power 700,000 homes by 2027 and 2028.