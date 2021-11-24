Shell, Centrica and Danske Commodities seal power deal from world’s largest offshore wind farm

SSE Renewables and Equinor, the joint venture partners in the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm in the North Sea, have signed a 15-year offtake power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the third phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Separate PPAs for a total of 1.2 GW for Dogger Bank C have been struck with sponsor offtakers Danske Commodities with a 40% share on behalf of Equinor and SSE Energy Supply, as well as a 20% share on behalf of SSE Renewables.

Agreements have also been reached with external offtakers, Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading and Shell Energy Europe for a 20% share each. The deals are subject to financial close on Dogger Bank C, which is expected by the end of 2021.

Danske Commodities will have trading and balancing responsibility for 480MW, while Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading, Shell Energy Europe, and SSE Energy Supply will have responsibility for 240MW each of installed generation capacity across Dogger Bank C.

The Dogger Bank wind farm will be constructed over 130 km out to sea off the northeast coast of England. Due to its size and scale, the project is being developed in three consecutive 1.2 GW phases, with each phase expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually, or 5% of the UK’s electricity demand. Once the three phases are complete, which is expected by March 2026, Dogger Bank will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.